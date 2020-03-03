Coronavirus: 'Irresponsible' face mask adverts banned by ASA for scaremongering

Advertising Standards Authority said adverts were 'likely to cause fear without justifiable reason'



Recent related news from verified sources Two face mask adverts banned over coronavirus 'scaremongering' It stated that the adverts were “misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”

Tamworth Herald 2 hours ago



Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims Adverts by two companies made false claims about preventing the spread of coronavirus, ASA rules.

BBC News 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this