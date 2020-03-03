Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Coronavirus: 'Irresponsible' face mask adverts banned by ASA for scaremongering

Coronavirus: 'Irresponsible' face mask adverts banned by ASA for scaremongering

Independent Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Advertising Standards Authority said adverts were 'likely to cause fear without justifiable reason'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two face mask adverts banned over coronavirus 'scaremongering'

It stated that the adverts were “misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason”
Tamworth Herald

Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims

Adverts by two companies made false claims about preventing the spread of coronavirus, ASA rules.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.