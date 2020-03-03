International Women's Day 2020: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages for the lovely ladies in your lives

Want to make the ladies you know feel special on this International Women's Day, we have collated some special messages that you can send to them. Check them out here and pick the ones that best suit your sentiments.



Recent related videos from verified sources Week Of Women International Women's Day is March 8, Denver will have host events in honor of the day. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:06Published 16 hours ago Women’s History Podcasts That Will Make You Feel Empowered & Inspired Being informed about how the women before us paved the way is one of the ways to continue to push the movement forward, and there are quite a few podcasts focused on women’s history you can listen to.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:01Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources International Women's Day 2020: Incredible women achievers who led many firsts in the country From an all-women crew in Bengaluru running the train to Tanya Shergill breaking stereotypes and leading the woman parade on Republic Day—this year saw many...

Zee News 1 hour ago



1BTN International Women’s Day Takeover 2020 1BTN International Women’s Day Takeover 2020...

GScene 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this