Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Did these books, movies predict the deadly coronavirus?

Did these books, movies predict the deadly coronavirus?

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Amidst widespread confusion and panic over the viral infection, several mind-boggling conspiracy theories have been doing rounds on social media platforms. From books, movies to the prophetic writers of ‘Simpsons, here is the low down of creepily accurate predictions of the respiratory illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans reveal their favorite superhero (hint: it isn’t Captain America) [Video]Americans reveal their favorite superhero (hint: it isn’t Captain America)

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's Superman, earning the title of "America's favorite superhero," according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans pinpointed respondents' favorite heroes, and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

toptrendlife

Trending Lifestyle Did these books, movies predict the deadly coronavirus years ago? Did these books, movies predict the deadly coron… https://t.co/cN9FzTLqab 1 week ago

IndiaDress

👗🇮🇳 @null Did these books, movies predict the deadly coronavirus? https://t.co/xZwPrFY0mH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.