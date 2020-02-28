Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > New coronavirus boosts Alaska cruise options, even as demand wavers

New coronavirus boosts Alaska cruise options, even as demand wavers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Alaska cruise season, which injects an estimated $900 million into the Seattle economy, doesn’t start until next month. But fallout from the global spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is already rippling through the cruising sector here. Some cruise lines, swamped by cancellations on their Asia itineraries at what is typically peak sales season, have redeployed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested 02:52

 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus [Video]Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Pittsburghers are among the passenger on a California cruise ship being tested after a coronavirus death, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published

Local Family Quarantined On Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus [Video]Local Family Quarantined On Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Testing kits were air lifted in to the cruise ship. (Video credit: Cathy Wisniewski)

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand...
bizjournals Also reported by •News24Reuters

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Halle2017

KAG 2020 Halle❌ RT @seattletimes: Alaska cruise season, which injects an estimated $900 million into the Seattle economy, doesn’t start until next month. B… 56 seconds ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Alaska cruise season, which injects an estimated $900 million into the Seattle economy, doesn’t start until next mo… https://t.co/mGPeLv7B3D 9 minutes ago

ljohn44

Colonial Oppressor Barbie RT @dparvaz: Anyone thinking #COVID19 #Coronvirus won't hit the #US #economy hard should look at this snapshot out of #Seattle: Every cruis… 7 hours ago

dparvaz

dparvaz🧿 Anyone thinking #COVID19 #Coronvirus won't hit the #US #economy hard should look at this snapshot out of #Seattle:… https://t.co/OWudwtday4 8 hours ago

JackRevered

Jack 🌊DemForce2020🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 Re-booking your cruise from Asia to Alaska will not stop covid19. You are still trapped with a crowd.🥶 Want anothe… https://t.co/xNVpiOsVf5 8 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Alaska cruise season, which injects an estimated $900 million into the Seattle economy, doesn’t start until next mo… https://t.co/OiOaxhoJGu 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.