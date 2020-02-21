Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > 'It's dehumanising': Quaden Bayles' mother explains what spurred viral video

'It's dehumanising': Quaden Bayles' mother explains what spurred viral video

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
'It's dehumanising': Quaden Bayles' mother explains what spurred viral videoQuaden Bayles' mother has revealed what happened to her young son on the day he came home from school crying that he wanted to die.Last month, Yarraka Bayles filmed 9-year-old Quaden, who lives with a common form of dwarfism, crying...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

He Wanted To Take His Own Life After Being Bullied [Video]He Wanted To Take His Own Life After Being Bullied

Journalist David Perry shares his opinion on why he thinks it was problematic for bullied kid Quaden Bayles’ mom to post a video online of him suffering from being bullied.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:55Published

Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World [Video]Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Messages of support have flooded in for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video featuring the boy’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied went viral. Mum Yarraka filmed Quaden after being bullied..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published


Tweets about this

_oftoday_

of today ‘It’s dehumanising’: Quaden Bayles’ mother explains what led to viral video Quaden Bayles’ mother has revealed wha… https://t.co/IJaHMllyxh 4 days ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V ‘It’s dehumanising’: Quaden Bayles’ mother explains what spurred viral video ====== https://t.co/VIudamuI05 https://t.co/5iNlNCvkYw 4 days ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News ‘It’s dehumanising’: Quaden Bayles’ mother explains what led to viral video https://t.co/ehgzTohH2n 5 days ago

SagaWaloy

waloy saga Bullying incident that led to viral video https://t.co/RvbtEP4Sj3 https://t.co/PUgjc9SNol 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.