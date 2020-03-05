Coronavirus: sick California cruise passengers held on Grand Princess waiting tests

carlos risso lovera RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: Cruise ship with 2,500 onboard — some of whom have been exposed to the coronavirus and are experiencing flu-like… 23 minutes ago Rosalie Grand Princess cruise ship passengers await coronavirus results as officials debate quarantine - The Washington Pos… https://t.co/gYNUnoQ67U 30 minutes ago JDashya RT @nytimes: Along with its first death, California recorded 54 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the U.S. Now, the state faces a new c… 34 minutes ago PRAY OR PREY RT @1120Eclipse: So..Let me get this straight, their going to hold everyone on the cruise ship(not sick with sick all together)"The cruise… 37 minutes ago Karen Franklin RT @MikeMann510: CRIMINAL! Sick passengers from #GrandPrincess are now staying at a hotel in #Oakland and have passed the infection to thei… 2 hours ago Messageplicity Media Cruise ship with sick passengers holding off coast of #California for testing https://t.co/hXWLH3SHdI via @SFGate… https://t.co/wD20C1c8Df 2 hours ago