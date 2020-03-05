Global  

Coronavirus: sick California cruise passengers held on Grand Princess waiting tests

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: sick California cruise passengers held on Grand Princess waiting testsA Princess Cruises ship that recently carried people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus was being held in waters off California late Wednesday as officials sent kits to test passengers and crew who were showing symptoms...
News video: Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast 02:02

 The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus outbreak. Jackie Ward reports. (3/5/20)

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return [Video]Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the..

Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St. [Video]Southwest Airlines coronavirus warning spooks Wall St.

Shares of airlines and cruise ship operators were sharply lower on Thursday after Southwest Airlines warned bookings are down because of coronavirus fears and a cruise ship with sick passengers was not..

Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

Thousands of people on Princess Cruises' Grand Princess may have been exposed to coronavirus, and the cruise line is testing fewer than 100.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsNPRSeattle TimesReutersEurasia ReviewFOXNews.com

Cruise ship with sick passengers holding off coast of California for testing

A cruise ship is being held off the shore of Central California Thursday to test passengers for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger—a 71-year-old...
SFGate Also reported by •NPRNewsmaxSeattle Times

TheRealRisso

carlos risso lovera RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: Cruise ship with 2,500 onboard — some of whom have been exposed to the coronavirus and are experiencing flu-like… 23 minutes ago

RoseIsRational

Rosalie Grand Princess cruise ship passengers await coronavirus results as officials debate quarantine - The Washington Pos… https://t.co/gYNUnoQ67U 30 minutes ago

joyfergie

JDashya RT @nytimes: Along with its first death, California recorded 54 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the U.S. Now, the state faces a new c… 34 minutes ago

humanwhohears

PRAY OR PREY RT @1120Eclipse: So..Let me get this straight, their going to hold everyone on the cruise ship(not sick with sick all together)"The cruise… 37 minutes ago

kfranklinphd

Karen Franklin RT @MikeMann510: CRIMINAL! Sick passengers from #GrandPrincess are now staying at a hotel in #Oakland and have passed the infection to thei… 2 hours ago

messageplicity

Messageplicity Media Cruise ship with sick passengers holding off coast of #California for testing https://t.co/hXWLH3SHdI via @SFGate… https://t.co/wD20C1c8Df 2 hours ago

