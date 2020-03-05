The Latest: Virus keeps EU Parliament session in Brussels Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )





The European Parliament's plenary session initially scheduled next week in Strasbourg, France, will instead take place in Brussels because of the novel



Parliament president David Sassoli said Thursday that according to the legislative body's medical services "the health risks are considered to be significantly higher" if lawmakers gather in Strasbourg.



Sassoli says the necessary security conditions are not in place for the usual transfer of the European Parliament to Strasbourg.



As of Thursday, there are 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium, compared to 377 in France.



The city of Strasbourg is the official seat of the European Parliament, with plenary sessions also organized in Brussels on a regular basis.



3:40 a.m.



California authorities say they have confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus from a passenger who traveled on the Grand Princess



Authorities said Wednesday that a passenger on the Feb 11-21 cruise has died and another is infected.



Sonoma County health officials said Thursday that a third passenger has



A Coast Guard helicopter on Thursday delivered test kits to the cruise ship off the coast of California. Officials say the ship began another voyage to Hawaii after last month's cruise to Mexico and now has passengers on board with flu-like symptoms.



Separately, San Francisco announced the first two cases of the virus in the city itself on Thursday.



