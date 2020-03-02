Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Oil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree on output cut

Oil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree on output cut

Newsday Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
OPEC and key ally Russia have failed to agree to cut oil production to contain the drop in the price of crude
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia 01:24

 OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over [Video]Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble [Video]Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

Oil prices tumbled Friday as reports came in that Russia would reject an OPEC plan to curb output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

It appears that the OPEC+ alliance may soon be over as Russia refuses to cut and its oil minister hints at increasing production. (Click to enlarge) (Click to...
OilPrice.com

OPEC Tries to Head Off Oil Glut as Coronavirus Saps Demand

A rise in oil prices on Monday suggested traders believe OPEC and Russia will agree on a new cut in oil production later this week.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.