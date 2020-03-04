Publisher cancels Woody Allen memoir after backlash

Global  

NEW YORK: A leading publisher on Friday scrapped plans to release the autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen, who has long been accused of molesting his daughter, following an outcry and a staff walkout.
 Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Woody Allen's memoir A Propos of Nothing dropped by publisher following backlash

Woody Allen's publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir after a backlash. Hachette Book Group made the announcement on Friday after days...
Independent

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's book after staff walkout

Hatchet had only just announced it would publish the book, when Allen's son Ronan Farrow lambasted the decision and the publisher's staff staged a protest.
The Age

