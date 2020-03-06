Global  

Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

Newsday Saturday, 7 March 2020
Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus
Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing

 Jackie Ward reports on 45 passengers awaiting their coronavirus test results on cruise ship off California coast (3-6-2020

Onboard Medical Emergency Prompts Cruise Ship to Stay Near San Francisco Overnight

A passenger requiring medical attention may need to be airlifted off the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-6-20)

Paradise couple awaits results of coronavirus test on Grand Princess

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with thousands aboard should learn more about its fate Friday, when officials get results from dozens of coronavirus tests.

Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people were confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday after 21...
