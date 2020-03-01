Global  

Canada declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home

Newsday Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Canadian officials are declaring an outbreak of the new coronavirus at a long-term care home in North Vancouver where two elderly residents have been diagnosed with the illness
News video: Coronavirus Update: Local Businesses Fear Outbreak Is Keeping Customers Away

Coronavirus Update: Local Businesses Fear Outbreak Is Keeping Customers Away 02:01

 Some people appear to be opting for a quiet night at home instead of going out amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact is being felt at local businesses; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Seattle Sounders monitoring local coronavirus outbreak ahead of Sunday’s home opener

The Sounders are monitoring public-health developments on the eve of their MLS opener on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Seattle Times

B.C. declares COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long term care home

British Columbia has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after two residents were diagnosed with the virus.
CP24

