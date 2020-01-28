From rented one-room house to a bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar's 'self-made' story is truly inspiring

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Neha Kakkar shared a set of pictures of her two homes in Rishikesh - a rented one-room house where she previously lived with her family and now a bungalow which they own. Neha revealed that she has bought a swanky bungalow in the same city and whenever she sees it, she turns emotional. 👓 View full article

