Power-packed 'Into The Wild' trailer features Rajinikanth trying new adventures Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The video captures Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the episode has been filmed. Bear Grylls shared the daredevil video on Twitter featuring Rajinikanth amid the woods and in the background. 👓 View full article

