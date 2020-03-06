Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation

Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus waited anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if meant being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday at the Port of Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew on board.

“Everyone was hollering and clapping” as the giant vessel sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge and entered the harbor, passenger Karen Schwartz Dever said.

About two dozen people who need acute medical care were taken off the ship, although it wasn’t clear how many had tested positive for the new virus, COVID-19, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services.

Many of the nearly 240 Canadians on board left the ship after the critically ill and stood outside two tents displaying Canadian flags. Canada and the UK were among the countries sending chartered flights to retrieve their citizens.

But some 2,000 passengers, including hundreds of Californians, were still aboard by the time disembarkation ended Monday night. It was to resume Tuesday morning, the captain told passengers.

Carolyn Wright, 63, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, could look out of her cabin window as passengers lined up. Around them, she noted, were people in yellow protective clothing, gloves and even a few hazardous materials suits.

For days, passengers aboard the ship had been isolated in their cabins. When they were finally allowed a few minutes on deck, she said, they were warned to wear masks and try to stay 6 feet away from each other.

But after docking, video showed long lines forming for the processing tents. Ambulances were on hand to take some passengers away.

.

..
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland 03:47

 Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coloradans Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship Making The Best Of It Despite Coronavirus Scare [Video]Coloradans Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship Making The Best Of It Despite Coronavirus Scare

Tom Gray and Sherri Pe’a from Colorado are among thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:37Published

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results [Video]Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation

Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus waited anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if meant being...
CTV News Also reported by •Mid-DaySeattlePI.comNewsdaySeattle Times

Coronavirus: Port prepares to welcome thousands from infected cruise ship

Officials are preparing to receive thousands of people on board a cruise ship with at least 21 people on board infected by the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.comNewsday

Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation https://t.co/KtgwUAeg6S 9 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation - Mar 10 @ 5:57 AM ET https://t.co/xJXvZC4AwQ 10 minutes ago

physorg_health

Medical Xpress Thousands on virus-hit #cruiseship await disembarkation https://t.co/ePNAwGB9PT 23 minutes ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation https://t.co/ZgvzpjFTFn 30 minutes ago

larisamatveev00

Larisa RT @LasVegasSun: Update: Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California https://t.co/HuypFf2mlB https://t.co/cJDCpCo76s 54 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation https://t.co/dPGasotmIp 1 hour ago

CyberUkrop

Цинічний Nachtigall RT @VOANews: ▶️ U.S. federal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship, 21 of whom are i… 1 hour ago

wsls

WSLS 10 There are still around 2,000 people aboard the ship https://t.co/tzW0kcLKXQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.