Airbnb launches $1.6m fund to create wacky, quirky homes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

If you've always dreamt of becoming New Zealand's answer to George Clarke - here's your chance to create your own amazing space. Airbnb has launched a NZ$1.6million fund to help build the world's wildest home ideas. The Unique... If you've always dreamt of becoming New Zealand's answer to George Clarke - here's your chance to create your own amazing space. Airbnb has launched a NZ$1.6million fund to help build the world's wildest home ideas. The Unique... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this