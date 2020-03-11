Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





“Pandemic” has nothing to do with how serious the illness is. It just means a disease is spreading widely.



The head of the World Health Organization, which made the declaration Wednesday, said the U.N. health agency is deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread.



But at the same time WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made clear the declaration didn't mean that countries should give up trying to contain the virus, which has infected more than 120,000 people around the world and killed more than 4,300.



“We should double down and we should be more aggressive. That's what we are saying,” Tedros said.



Some questions and answers about the declaration:



WHAT DOES THE DECLARATION DO?



The label triggers governments to activate preparedness plans and possibly take emergency procedures to protect the public, such as more drastic travel and trade restrictions.



WHO already had declared COVID-19 an international emergency. And where the virus hasn't yet spread, hospitals and clinics around the world have been preparing for a surge of coronavirus patients on top of the everyday illnesses they treat.



Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies chief, cautioned that use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak “is not a trigger for anything other than more aggressive, more intensive action.”



The term also is likely to stoke global anxiety, something the U.N. health agency was sensitive to. Previously, Tedros acknowledged the word itself "may certainly cause fear” without preventing any infection or saving a single life.



WHAT GOES INTO THE DECISION?



