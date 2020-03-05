Global  

Coronavirus: Bunnings Australia offers solution to toilet paper crisis with jumbo rolls

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Bunnings Australia offers solution to toilet paper crisis with jumbo rollsAs panic buying Aussies continue to snap up every single scrap of toilet paper, Bunnings Warehouse is offering customers a longer term solution."If anyone gets truly desperate Bunnings sells the industrial rolls, the ones you usually...
 BBC News visits the UK's largest manufacturer of toilet paper to find out if supply can meet the demand created by the coronavirus outbreak.

