Rich scramble for private jets from Europe on Trump travel ban over coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Airlines are still digesting the implications of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on travel from Europe but some wealthy Americans are already looking for ways to get home quickly. The private jet industry has received a surge in inquiries from Americans currently in Europe, even as operators themselves scramble to clarify how the travel ban will […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend