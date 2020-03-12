Global  

Rich scramble for private jets from Europe on Trump travel ban over coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Airlines are still digesting the implications of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on travel from Europe but some wealthy Americans are already looking for ways to get home quickly. The private jet industry has received a surge in inquiries from Americans currently in Europe, even as operators themselves scramble to clarify how the travel ban will […]
News video: Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus 01:34

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents. Veronica De La Cruz...

