Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's COVID-19 scare comes after attending U.K. event alongside Idris Elba, Jamie Oliver

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's COVID-19 scare comes after attending U.K. event alongside Idris Elba, Jamie Oliver

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's is being tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 after she attended a star-studded event in London, U.K. last week with her daughter and the prime minister's mother.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_win92

🖤 RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating as a precaution while his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, awaits the r… 43 seconds ago

soteros1

soteros RT @BloombergCA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation while his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is awaiting the resul… 59 seconds ago

Katvolley13

KillerFrost's Minion RT @CBCNews: The PMO has confirmed that the prime minister and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are self-isolating after she started exhi… 1 minute ago

LariatAngel

🎧 lariat 🎧 RT @macleans: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after a trip to the U.K. The PM has no symptoms so far. Read the f… 1 minute ago

eden_xoxoxo

 RT @TorontoStar: COVID-19 LATEST: - Justin Trudeau in self-isolation after Sophie Gregoire Trudeau gets tested for coronavirus - Jagmeet… 2 minutes ago

macleans

Maclean's Magazine Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after a trip to the U.K. The PM has no symptoms so far.… https://t.co/8mPn6DQKdy 3 minutes ago

yhayette_

tantiedouceur 🍯 RT @ABC: JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are self-isolating after she experienced poss… 3 minutes ago

KristenAitchis2

Kristen Aitchison RT @globalnews: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau developed flu-like symptoms and got… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.