Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > It's a yes! 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post flaunting a huge diamond ring drives netizens crazy

It's a yes! 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post flaunting a huge diamond ring drives netizens crazy

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Himanshi Khurana, who is hugely popular in the Punjabi music industry is also quite looked-out on social media. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s [Video]Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 10:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question?

A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself and a diamond ring that she readily flaunted. We wondered if Asim Riaz had popped the...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.