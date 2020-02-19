It's a yes! 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post flaunting a huge diamond ring drives netizens crazy

Himanshi Khurana, who is hugely popular in the Punjabi music industry is also quite looked-out on social media.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s Bigg Boss 13_ Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST interview on relationship with Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala’s Credit: Pinkvilla Duration: 10:31Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question? A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself and a diamond ring that she readily flaunted. We wondered if Asim Riaz had popped the...

Bollywood Life 13 hours ago





Tweets about this