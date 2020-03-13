The ceremony will be held in Mumbai on March 13, 2020.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Hungama #Coronavirus outbreak: #ZeeCineAwards2020 ceremony cancelled for general public, to be telecast on TV… https://t.co/ZcUPZvJQ2u 28 minutes ago QNewsHub COVID-19 Scare: Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancelled For General Public, to be Shot as a Televised Event… https://t.co/5mgLQh9vCn 49 minutes ago Filmy Khabri Coronavirus outbreak: Zee Cine Awards 2020 ceremony cancelled for general public, to be telecast on TV : Bollywood… https://t.co/PFL3t1CNAF 1 hour ago Areeba sherwani RT @indiaforums: #ZeeCineAwards Cancelled for General Public due to #CoronaVirus But Celebs will Attend it https://t.co/VRotgP9fnn 2 hours ago IANSLIFE #ZeeCineAwards2020 will now only be shot as a televised show and it has been cancelled for the general public to av… https://t.co/VJ0xwUhxnk 2 hours ago DevFan Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public amid Coronavirus scare https://t.co/OjPeIgymGl 2 hours ago Nitin Shahaji Javir RT @ZeeNews: #ZeeCineAwards2020 cancelled for general public amid Coronavirus scare https://t.co/be1gweuCs7 2 hours ago andhravilas COVID 19 effect: Zee Cine Awards 2020 cancelled for general public https://t.co/1s2Fve69yU 2 hours ago