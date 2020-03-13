Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > RSF unveils Uncensored Library embedded in Minecraft game

RSF unveils Uncensored Library embedded in Minecraft game

Deutsche Welle Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Embedded in the game Minecraft, the Uncensored Library is a virtual institution for press freedom. And, by releasing it on the World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Reporters Without Borders is sending a defiant signal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Reporter Without Borders builds uncensored Minecraft library

Embedded in the game Minecraft, the Uncensored Library is a virtual institution for press freedom. And, by releasing it on the World Day Against Cyber...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.