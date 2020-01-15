The Latest: Virginia joins US states in closing all schools

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )





Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the



Schools will close Monday until at least March 27, Northam said in a statement.



“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus," Northam said.



Northam's decision follows the near doubling of coronavirus cases in the state. Virginia has 30 people who have



___



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the number of positive COVID-19 cases has climbed to 50, up from 29.



The 21 positive cases amount to the biggest jump since the first positive test last week.



Murphy also said that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it's a matter of when, not if, they close.



___



Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania for two weeks as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.



The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children in public and private schools came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under age 18.



Wolf ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, home to more than 800,000 people.



___



