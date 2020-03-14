Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland

Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland

Newsday Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Trump says he's considering new restrictions on domestic travel, will expand European travel ban to UK, Ireland
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears 01:01

 Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban [Video]

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction [Video]

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Expands European Travel Ban to UK, Ireland

President Donald Trump announced Saturday (March 14) that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its...
Billboard.com

Coronavirus: Latest Trump travel ban shrinks Orlando’s tourism pipeline

The Orlando travel industry continues to feel a growing share of the economic brunt of the global coronavirus outbreak. The White House is set to expand...
bizjournals Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamanthaCorbin

Samantha Corbin RT @JoshNBCNews: BREAKING: Trump says he’s considering DOMESTIC travel restrictions involving areas of risk 3 minutes ago

lakelady568

Margie RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he’s considering domestic travel restrictions amid the #COVIDー19 outbreak. 6 minutes ago

spreefan8

Ron from Owings Mills RT @ABC: JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 8 minutes ago

OneEllOneTee

Eliot RT @NBCNews: President Trump says he is considering potential domestic travel restrictions involving at risk areas due to coronavirus. 22 minutes ago

ejrahn

J Rahn MBA-APM RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump says he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it w… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.