You’ve seen the picture: exhausted travelers waiting to have a thermometer pointed at their heads. There are temperature checks at airports, screenings outside shops, people being stopped and examined while they walk down the street, Two months into this pandemic, with anxiety running high, many people are wondering: Shouldn’t we all be getting our temperature […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Indonesian shopping centre checks temperature of every visitor to scan for coronavirus symptoms



An Indonesian shopping centre has set up temperature checks for every visitor to scan for coronavirus symptoms. Filmed on March 6, staff can be seen scanning shoppers temperatures before the enter.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago China Readies Quarantine Camps



Chinese authorities have reportedly imposed mandatory temperature checks for all residents in Wuhan. Wuhan is the Hubei provincial city at the center of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It has a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on February 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Cruise Lines Implement Mandatory Temperature Checks, Offer Full Credit On Some Sailings Due To Coronavirus Several major cruise lines are temporarily allowing passengers to cancel trips for full refunds or providing penalty-free changes, due to coronavirus fears and...

cbs4.com 1 week ago



White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



