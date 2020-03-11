What's Happening: Spain to go on lockdown to combat virus

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )





These are some of the latest developments Saturday:



President Donald Trump says the United States will broaden its European Governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by imposing tight restrictions on businesses and ordering people to stay home. Spain is expected to be the latest country to follow Italy's example by imposing nationwide restrictions. President Donald Trump, days after mingling with people who later tested positive for the virus at his private club in Florida, is now screening anyone who is coming into close contact with him and Vice President Mike Pence for fevers.These are some of the latest developments Saturday:SPAIN TO ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY LOCKDOWNThe government of Spain is expected to announce severe restrictions on movement as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections. The Associated Press has access to the draft of the battery of measures that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will announce in a nationally televised address. Health authorities in Spain said Saturday that more than 5,700 people there have confirmed coronavirus infections. That's an increase of more than 1,500 in 24 hours. The plan is expected to include the closing of restaurants, bars and nonessential commercial establishments.US EXTENDS TRAVEL BANPresident Donald Trump says the United States will broaden its European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, which were initially excluded. The announcement came on a day Britain's death toll nearly doubled from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rose to over 1,100 from about 800 the previous day. Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders. Trump says he's considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S.... 👓 View full article

