The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fearsQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus. Following crisis talks, chaired by Boris Johnson, the 93 year old monarch and her husband, 98, were rushed to Windsor Castle. Should...
News video: Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off 00:53

 The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...

The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday [Video]

The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday

When the Queen is in residence at Buckingham Palace, she enjoys a treat every Monday. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Members of public react to Harry and Meghan quitting royal duties [Video]

Members of public react to Harry and Meghan quitting royal duties

Scenes from Buckingham Palace and interviews with members of the public after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will give up their royal duties. The Sussexes announced that they will..

No handshakes from Queen at audience

There were no handshakes from the Queen as she held an audience at Buckingham Palace amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

COVID-19 outbreak: Queen Elizabeth II shifted from Buckingham Palace

This development comes as the UK has reported 1,140 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Zee News

ManchurianDevil

James Stanhope RT @colbynews: Brexit Queen flees Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears, thinks she will be safe at Windsor... https://t.co/J6p6AJjnQj 2 hours ago

colbynews

Colby News Brexit Queen flees Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears, thinks she will be safe at Windsor... https://t.co/J6p6AJjnQj 2 hours ago

MarkWEccleston

Mark Eccleston RT @7NewsSydney: The Queen has fled Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears. #7NEWS https://t.co/LBbzR0rhj7 3 hours ago

TeManawa1

TeManawaTheHeart #LetsDoItRight https://t.co/xgZiPIyxcK The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears 5 hours ago

BettwyTom

Tom Bettwy 🇺🇸 RT @7NewsPerth: The Queen has fled Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears. #7NEWS https://t.co/OnQd9xXhKv 6 hours ago

cactusman778

Cactusman778 RT @7NewsAustralia: The Queen has fled Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears. #7NEWS https://t.co/pGxycjNKXJ 6 hours ago

55bluemoon

Marina RT @7NewsMelbourne: The Queen has fled Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears. #7NEWS https://t.co/zfwdh8xMtf 8 hours ago

Jasonsmumr

🔥🔥JudyR 💧🌳🐨🦘🐝🐸🦇🐬🐳🐊🦢🦔🦉 RT @7NewsBrisbane: The Queen has fled Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears. #7NEWS https://t.co/gXfffO7VxE 8 hours ago

