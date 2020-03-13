Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Fauci open to a 14-day 'national shutdown' to stem virus

Fauci open to a 14-day 'national shutdown' to stem virus

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow spread of the coronavirus.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably will not be needed anytime soon.

Fauci, the public face of the administration's messaging during a round of morning TV interviews, said the country should do as much as “we possibly could,” even if officials are criticized for “overreacting.” He said he raised the issue of measures such as a shutdown with the Trump administration, and said it has been open to his ideas.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should already be hunkering down, but other Americans, too, should consider “much more” restrictions on outside activity, from work and travel to possibly eating at restaurants.

“Everybody has got to get involved in distancing themselves socially,” Fauci said.

“Everything is on the table,” he said. “Right now, myself personally, I wouldn't go to a restaurant. I just wouldn't because I don't want to be in a crowded place. ... I don't want to be in a situation where I’m going to be all of a sudden self-isolating for 14 days.” The virus has an incubation period of anywhere from two days to 14...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fauci open to a 14-day ‘national shutdown’ to stem virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

PleaseStopFFS

RAugust2010 RT @latimes: “I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are d… 10 seconds ago

OJ_KilledIt32

Brian RT @bonnieblue4210: @ReesusP So if this is today it will probably happen tomorrow as the situation is rapidly changing https://t.co/WnXMxL… 14 seconds ago

revbethanncook

Beth Ann Cook RT @TIME: Dr. Anthony Fauci open to 14-day 'national shutdown' to curb COVID-19 in U.S. https://t.co/J2ickBJfMc 33 seconds ago

hannhenderson

Hannah💍 RT @wsvn: Dr. Fauci open to a 14-day ‘national shutdown’ to stem virus. https://t.co/Vlb03d7iFP 43 seconds ago

JimMea

JimM RT @WISH_TV: The government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national… 58 seconds ago

tkelly407

Tonya Kelly RT @fox28columbus: WATCH: President Trump, Vice President Pence give an update on coronavirus in the United States. https://t.co/9EFR0oofnu 1 minute ago

CalWSportsFan

WSportsFan. 🏀🏳️‍🌈/🇺🇸/🇨🇦 🌲🚴‍♀️ Fauci open to a 14-day ‘national shutdown’ to stem virus | The Seattle Times https://t.co/e4LOWJYW6w 1 minute ago

tkelly407

Tonya Kelly RT @wsyx6: WATCH: President Trump, Vice President Pence give an update on coronavirus in the United States. https://t.co/RSt0LRRwuQ 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.