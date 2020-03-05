DevFan Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower love on girlfriends Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora in pic going viral https://t.co/R9wiZ6dETb 21 seconds ago

Filmy Khabri Alia Bhatt gets a sweet kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora gets one from Arjun Kapoor in this throwback picture… https://t.co/ajCFDbBxLy 5 minutes ago

R.Glitz Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in sweet unseen picture, Arjun-Malaika complete the frame https://t.co/Z3Mgv4MhRB 43 minutes ago

Desimartini #RanbirKapoor gives birthday girl #AliaBhatt a peck on the cheek; #MalaikaArora-#ArjunKapoor tag along for a double… https://t.co/Oxz0PbQub7 47 minutes ago

Bollywood Bubble #RanbirKapoor kissing #AliaBhatt and #ArjunKapoor kissing #MalaikaArora is the cutest throwback pic you’ll see toda… https://t.co/a7W2UIIpN9 48 minutes ago

AliaBhatt Cafe™☕ RT @latestly: #RanbirKapoor Adorably Kissing #AliaBhatt, #ArjunKapoor Embracing #MalaikaArora in This Love-Filled Throwback Picture Is Ever… 53 minutes ago

Altaf choudhary RT @ZeeNews: #RanbirKapoor and #ArjunKapoor shower love on girlfriends #AliaBhatt and #MalaikaArora in pic going viral https://t.co/LoZQp2D… 53 minutes ago