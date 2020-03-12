John-G-Watson Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet #Diet https://t.co/YUtAtmNrOV 24 minutes ago DotCool Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet https://t.co/XU3JN4AyUz 29 minutes ago tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet https://t.co/IAb5lQ3dWA https://t.co/1lvvgCBe8U 51 minutes ago Bangkok Post GOLD COAST (AUSTRALIA) - Quarantined US actor Tom Hanks has prompted a wave of gentle ribbing from his Australian h… https://t.co/TJCtchAQAG 2 hours ago Rasta™⚓🎧 ♫ " Vegemitis " that's the latest affliction to hit Tom Hanks, and he's still in isolation for corona virus too! https://t.co/jUnu6yBKXn 2 hours ago Ony Group Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet https://t.co/xOUtLVJvtH 2 hours ago Pinoy Online TV Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet https://t.co/hdK7cIRpGz 2 hours ago Taylor Swift Worldwide RT @gmanews: Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet https://t.co/jK89xR0QGY 2 hours ago