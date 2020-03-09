LVMH will venture into hand sanitiser production to fight Coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora etc is now all set to make sanitizers. The luxury conglomerate announced on Sunday that its cosmetic and perfume factories will start manufacturing large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to fight Coronavirus.
The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..
