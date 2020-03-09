Global  

LVMH will venture into hand sanitiser production to fight Coronavirus

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora etc is now all set to make sanitizers. The luxury conglomerate announced on Sunday that its cosmetic and perfume factories will start manufacturing large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to fight Coronavirus.
News video: Robots in southern India used to dispense masks, napkins and hand sanitiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Robots in southern India used to dispense masks, napkins and hand sanitiser during COVID-19 pandemic 04:19

 To spread the awareness of the coronavirus pandemic, two robots have been deployed to dispense masks, napkins and hand-sanitizers in the southern Indian state of Kerala. This initiative was launched by a government agency, Kerala Start-up Mission, in collaboration with a robotics company, Asimov...

