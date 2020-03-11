Coronavirus snag: Bunnings stops sausage sizzles Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bunnings is axing its beloved sausage sizzle outside stores as the 12th case of Covid-19 in New Zealand is confirmed.Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider said the "tough decision" to ban the tradition will take effect tomorrow."Having...

