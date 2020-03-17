Global  

Malls, amusement parks to close in NJ, governor says

Newsday Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state's indoor malls and amusement centers must close at 8 p.m. It's the latest mitigation measure aimed at curtailing the spread of the new coronavirus
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order 02:58

 In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

