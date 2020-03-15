Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > White House seeks immediate cash payments as part of massive coronavirus stimulus package

White House seeks immediate cash payments as part of massive coronavirus stimulus package

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration wants to send direct cash payments to Americans in the next two weeks to help them cope with the economic ravages of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, part of a massive economic stimulus package taking shape between Congress and the White House. The overall price tag of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package

U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package 02:20

 White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package [Video]

Full news conference: Trump administration discussing sending cash to Americans as part of stimulus package

During an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, officials with the Trump administration floated a plan in which they would send cash directly to citizens &quot;within two..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 24:26Published
White House Considers New $853 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

White House Considers New $853 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Natalie Brand reports on new bailout bill for workers and businesses in wake of coronavirus pandemic (3-17-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump seeks big economic stimulus as coronavirus threat forces U.S. cities to go quiet

The Trump administration on Tuesday pursued a massive $850 billion stimulus package to buttress a U.S. economy reeling from the coronavirus threat, while the...
Reuters

White House urges Senate to pass coronavirus bill

The Trump administration wants the Senate to quickly pass coronavirus aid legislation that has cleared the House and to consi -More- 
SmartBrief

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.