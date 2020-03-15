White House seeks immediate cash payments as part of massive coronavirus stimulus package
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — The Trump administration wants to send direct cash payments to Americans in the next two weeks to help them cope with the economic ravages of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, part of a massive economic stimulus package taking shape between Congress and the White House. The overall price tag of […]
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.