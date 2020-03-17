Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Swatch's 7,007 limited watch collection will keep waiting fans busy

Swatch's 7,007 limited watch collection will keep waiting fans busy

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
After the new James Bond movie franchise No Time To Die postponed its return from April to November due to the Covid-19 spread, fans have more time to warm up for the upcoming thrilling mission with Swatch's 7,007 limited-edition Q watch collection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.