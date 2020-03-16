Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to fight coronavirus

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to fight coronavirus

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma took the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared videos where they are seen washing their hands to create awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies 00:52

 With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery stores in Langley British Columbia are finding it difficult to control and keep certain items in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conservative Pastor Tells Congregation to Shake Hands During Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Only ‘the Rapture’ Would Close Churc [Video]

Conservative Pastor Tells Congregation to Shake Hands During Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Only ‘the Rapture’ Would Close Churc

A conservative pastor ignores health advice and asks the congregation to shake hands, claiming the church would only close due to the rapture. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day? [Video]

How Long Does The Coronavirus Live On The Surfaces We Touch Every Day?

People are being advised to wash their hands often and sneeze or cough in their arms instead of their hands. But how long do viruses live on surfaces we touch every single day? Buzz60’s Johana..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Scare: Deepika Padukone teaches how to stay safe amidst the pandemic

As the Director-General of the World Health Organisation nominates Deepika Padukone to spread the Safe Hands Challenge awareness amidst the Coronavirus pandemic,...
Mid-Day

Deepika Padukone teaches us to wash our hands the right way; nominates Virat Kohli, Ronaldo and Roger Federer as part of WHO campaign

Deepika Padukone takes on the challenge of the WHO chief and shows us how to wash our hands in the correct manner in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MissMalini

MissMalini .@deepikapadukone and @AnushkaSharma take the #SafeHandsChallenge by @WHO! #Covid19 - @ShubankaSridhar, Jr. Bollywo… https://t.co/GY1aG3InyU 6 minutes ago

qnewshub

QNewsHub Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma take up Safe Hands Challenge to fight coronavirus https://t.co/mOByHXx9pK https://t.co/nBa29KUbBo 14 minutes ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #CoronaVirusUpdate : After #DeepikaPadukone, #AnushkaSharma Takes Up WHO's #SafeHands Challenge' To Fight #COVID19… https://t.co/mEhpzaw61K 15 minutes ago

Vasujin56701501

Vasu jindal RT @ZeeNews: #DeepikaPadukone, #AnushkaSharma take up #SafeHandsChallenge to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/qMeJjC1Yhb 31 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #DeepikaPadukone, #AnushkaSharma take up #SafeHandsChallenge to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/qMeJjC1Yhb 32 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others take up WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge https://t.co/ccUL9vQJuk https://t.co/LnsJCKwHez 41 minutes ago

yourboy_md

Mandar RT @ieEntertainment: .@deepikapadukone @AnushkaSharma are among those celebs who took the #SafeHandsChallenge. #coronavirus https://t.co… 42 minutes ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment .@deepikapadukone @AnushkaSharma are among those celebs who took the #SafeHandsChallenge. #coronavirus https://t.co/k1kTOGgVa2 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.