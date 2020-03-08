On the Money: Travel insurance can help, but has its limits Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )





Travel insurance is designed to cover financial losses if you have to cancel or interrupt a trip. Some policies cover the loss or delay of baggage. They also may cover any emergency medical or dental care you need while you're traveling.



But basic policies generally don't cover pandemics such as the coronavirus. Policies that do — called “cancel for any reason” — cost significantly more and may only cover 50-75% of a traveler's losses.



“Unfortunately, what consumers end up getting often is less than they expect," said Octavio Blanco, who has researched travel insurance for Consumer Reports magazine.



Blanco says travel insurance is a good idea if you're traveling to a place where you feel more at risk of getting sick or if you have a medical condition that could force you to cancel your trip.



But he doesn't recommend buying it simply because you think you might want to call the trip off. Policies generally have a very specific list of covered reasons for cancellation — losing a job or a terrorist incident within 30 days of the date of travel, for example — but general concern about traveling isn't one of them.



Travelers should expect a travel insurance policy to cost between 4% and 10% of the total cost of their trip. But plans vary widely. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection offers a policy starting at $26 that covers lost luggage and flight delays. A pricier plan for adventurous travels will pay up to $750,000 for a medical evacuation.



