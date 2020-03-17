Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Lyle Waggoner, known for The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner, known for The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, dies at 84

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Lyle Waggoner, who used his good looks to comic effect on The Carol Burnett Show, partnered with a superhero on Wonder Woman and was the first centrefold for Playgirl magazine, died Tuesday. He was 84.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lyle Waggoner From The ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Dead At 84

He died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family
Daily Caller

‘The Carol Burnett Show’ regular Lyle Waggoner dies at 84


Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

OemorOniluap

oemor oniluap RT @thedailybeast: Actor Lyle Waggoner, best known for starring on "The Carol Burnett Show" in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 84 http… 42 seconds ago

denalidreamer2

Pati RT @USATODAY: Lyle Waggoner, who was well known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Wonder Woman" in the 1960s and 1970s, died at… 4 minutes ago

LafizzyD

Sparkler 🌊💙🌊 RT @ABCWorldNews: 1935-2020: Actor Lyle Waggoner, best known for his role in "The Carol Burnett Show," has died at 84, with Burnett remembe… 6 minutes ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Lyle Waggoner, known for The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, dies at 84 https://t.co/zoiqYQNmTj https://t.co/X8iJmpCODh 14 minutes ago

JDiesel15

JAMES DARRYL FLOWERS RT @ajc: Lyle Waggoner, a television star best known for his role on the sketch comedy series the “Carol Burnett Show,” died Tuesday mornin… 20 minutes ago

markf_wallace

Mark Wallace Actor Lyle Waggoner, Known For ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ And ‘Wonder Woman’, Dead At 84 https://t.co/ntba17KGvp 36 minutes ago

StevenYuna

Steven Yuna RT @RaymondTVLand: Actor Lyle Waggoner, best known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Gunsmoke,” and as Colonel Steve Trevor on “Wo… 51 minutes ago

kimrocheleau

Kim Rocheleau RT @WKBW: Lyle Waggoner, an actor known for his performances on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died at the age of 84. https://t.co/WqyYmXcCHs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.