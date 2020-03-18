Spring equinox 2020: What is it and how is it connected to the supermoon?

Omid Ashtari It is Nowrooz, the Persian celebration of the new year at the point of spring equinox, tonight at 8:49pm PT. Defini… https://t.co/x6Tt6Xeb1G 1 minute ago

Street Drovez™️ RT @Newsweek: What time is the spring equinox? Phenomenon to usher in earliest first day of spring in more than a century https://t.co/I21T… 3 minutes ago

Annie Anomie™ @MysticxLipstick What does that spring equinox remote healing dream mean gurl? I'm stressing! 😭 https://t.co/TNzDUF8iBg 4 minutes ago

Columbia Stem Cell Initiative (CSCI) RT @NYTScience: Things aren't great on Earth right now, but don't forget that today was the first day of spring. Happy Equinox. https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

EMMETT HALL - Author RT @GabeLMcPherson1: Happy #equinox! At 3:49 AM UTC (virtually Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT) on March 20 (in Greenwich), the sun's direct li… 10 minutes ago

Helen C. RT @alleahtheguru: happy spring equinox! 🌱🌺🌸🌼 today is the first day of spring. it’s the astrological new year. focus on the new energy th… 11 minutes ago

matt⁵ 💙 @txtbunnyyyy @TXT_members OMG I'M JUST KIDDING 🤣 EVERYONE ASSUMED THAT IT'S MARCH 20 BECAUSE OF WHAT TAEHYUN SAID A… https://t.co/tZKKf1mUpw 12 minutes ago