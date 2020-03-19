Global  

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020
The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said.
Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

