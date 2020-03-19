Global  

Coronavirus Ravages 7 Members of a Single Family, Killing 3

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Grace Fusco — mother of 11, grandmother of 27 — would sit in the same pew at church each Sunday, surrounded by nearly a dozen members of her sprawling Italian American family. Sunday dinners drew an even larger crowd to her home in central New Jersey. Now, her close-knit clan is united anew by unspeakable […]
