Ignaz Semmelweis: Who was 'father of infection control' and why are Google honouring him amid coronavirus pandemic?

Hand washing is one of the most effective methods of preventing spread of disease, according to World Health Organisation

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Staying Healthy and Supporting Immunity During Viral Outbreaks



We’ve all been challenged by the recent Coronavirus pandemic, leaving us feeling unsettled—or outright stressed—by our sudden vulnerability and lack of control. While we can't change.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:44 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Fox News hosts make light of pandemic with on-air 'social distancing' send-up Mocking of prevention measure comes as Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping at least 2 metres away from other people

Independent 6 days ago





Tweets about this