Coronavirus: Fashion designer Christian Siriano makes face masks for medical workers

Independent Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
'I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,' fashion designer tweets
News video: Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers

Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers 00:39

 “Project Runway” star and fashion designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for an important project. They're working together to use Siriano's company’s resources to help produce face masks for healthcare workers and frontline workers in the coronavirus...

