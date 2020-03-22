Global  

The children the Nazis stole in Poland: Forgotten victims

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
During World War II, the Nazis kidnapped tens of thousands of children and forcibly "Germanized" them. Afterward, they were left to grapple with their trauma alone. Now, a book and a documentary reveal their cruel fates.
