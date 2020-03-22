Queen keeps in touch with family with video calls from Windsor during coronavirus crisis

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The Queen is to begin using video calls to keep in touch with her family during the coronavirus crisis, as Buckingham Palace works with the British government on plans to provide "calm reassurance" to the nation.Like grandmothers... The Queen is to begin using video calls to keep in touch with her family during the coronavirus crisis, as Buckingham Palace works with the British government on plans to provide "calm reassurance" to the nation.Like grandmothers... 👓 View full article

