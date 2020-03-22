Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > 'Parasite' to 'Special Ops': Binge-watch in the time of social distancing

'Parasite' to 'Special Ops': Binge-watch in the time of social distancing

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, the government has issued guidelines, urging people to adopt social distancing and avoid going out. So, people have a lot of time to spend at home, and a chance to catch up on binge-worthy TV shows, classic series and new movies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Free online classes for adults to take up during social distancing

Free online classes for adults to take up during social distancing 01:05

 If you’re looking for ways to pass the time during social distancing, why not take a few online classes? There are a number of courses and classes out there specifically for adults.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.