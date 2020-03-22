Global  

Coronavirus Covid-19: Royal alert after confirmed Buckingham Palace case

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Covid-19: Royal alert after confirmed Buckingham Palace caseA member of the Queen's Buckingham Palace staff has tested positive for Covid-19 with the case being confirmed while Her Majesty was in residence at the palace, UK media have reported.The Queen, 93, left the palace late last week...
News video: Princess Beatrice rethinking wedding plans amid coronavirus chaos

Princess Beatrice rethinking wedding plans amid coronavirus chaos 00:42

 British royal Princess Beatrice has changed her wedding plans to fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus outbreak.

