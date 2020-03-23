Pāpāmoa Plaza Flight Centre to close, jobs lost Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Flight Centre in Pāpāmoa Plaza will be closing it's doors due to the coronavirus pandemic - but the other six stores around the Bay of Plenty will remain open.Flight Centre, New Zealand's largest travel agency, announced... Flight Centre in Pāpāmoa Plaza will be closing it's doors due to the coronavirus pandemic - but the other six stores around the Bay of Plenty will remain open.Flight Centre, New Zealand's largest travel agency, announced... 👓 View full article

