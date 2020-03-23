From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only
Monday, 23 March 2020 () London's Time Out, a food, drink and entertainment listings magazine, has rebranded as Time In and stopped its print run after coronavirus forced its usual readers to desert the streets.
This week's issue of TIME Magazine is highlighting the unity and shared humanity coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. This special double issue report — Apart. Not Alone — features the cover profile of Chef José Andrés, who is helping to feed people, profiles doctors and nurses who are...
