Amitabh Bachchan deletes 'amavasya' tweet after severe backlash Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet claimed vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells as part of Sunday's Janata Curfew would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was 'amavasya', the darkest day of the month. 👓 View full article

0

